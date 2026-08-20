Rep. Chu Honors Local Leaders at 2026 Congressional Leadership of the Year Awards Ceremony

This week Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-28) hosted her annual Congressional Leadership of the Year Awards Ceremony, honoring 10 individuals and organizations from across California’s 28th Congressional District for their outstanding service and contributions to their communities.

“This year’s honorees are our everyday leaders, the educators, volunteers, activists, and small business owners who have made a real difference in the San Gabriel Valley,” said Rep. Chu. “I’m proud to recognize them all, not only for their accomplishments, but for the lasting impact they make every single day. Their service reminds us of the importance of community, showing up for others, and the difference one person can make.”

This year’s honorees include Ruben Karapetian of La Crescenta who was recognized as the Community Activist of the Year. Karapetian was recognized for his leadership as the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) – Western Region, which is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working on the local, state and federal level, Karapetian advocates for Armenian American priorities, promotes recognition of Armenian American history and identity, and advocates for human rights overseas. He will be honored tonight, Thursday, Aug. 20 by the Crescenta Valley Town Council. The council meets at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Also honored at the ceremony was Mikaela Hong of La Cañada Flintridge as Youth of the Year. Hong, a senior from La Cañada High School and a stage IV pediatric cancer patient for seven years, was recognized for her leadership as the founder and executive director of the Pediatric Hope Project, one of the largest youth-led non-profits in the United States, which provides free, virtual, one-on-one weekly tutoring and emotional support to children battling serious illnesses. This year, she has advocated for Congressmember Chu’s consideration in sponsoring a resolution to designate Sept. 3 as National Neuroblastoma Awareness Day. Hong’s leadership demonstrated resilience, compassion and dedication to improving the lives of children and families affected by cancer.