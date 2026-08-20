DAR Holding Fundraiser

Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR Don José Verdugo Chapter of the Crescenta Valley, is hosting a fundraiser to raise money to replace a historical bronze marker at Bolton Hall in Tujunga.

The fundraiser will be held at Joselito’s Mexican Restaurant, 7308 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

The flyer must be presented; to receive a flyer email DARDonJoseVerdugo@gmail.com.

Volunteers Wanted for Rosemont Preserve

Volunteers are sought to host open gate events at Rosemont Preserve. Hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can reach out to Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Llibrary. The meeting will include discussion on topics important to the foothills community as well as provide an opportunity for area residents to bring their own concerns.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Clothing Fundraiser

Crescenta Valley High School is kicking off a new school year for the CV Instrumental Music Program with its biannual clothing drive fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. This event supports not just marching band but also symphony, jazz band, string orchestra and wind ensemble.

Drop off gently used items (clothing, shoes, accessories and linens) to the CV Band parking lot (located on Ramsdell Avenue). Note that now used band/jazz/symphony gear can be donated too.

For more information, email 1stvp@falconmusic.org.

Citywide Fee Schedule Update

The City of Glendale adopted a new citywide fee schedule on June 23. Many fees took effect on Tuesday, July 1, but depending on the type of fee, some will take effect on Aug. 22. Please review the schedule as these changes may affect current applications and any outstanding invoices.

Those who have any questions can contact the Glendale Permit Services Center at (818) 548-3200.

Apps Being Accepted for Leadership Glendale

A diverse group of community leaders, professionals and engaged residents are part of the nine-month journey of learning, networking and civic engagement through Leadership Glendale.

Space is limited; visit https://www.glendalechamber.com/leadership-application, call the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for more information at (818) 240-7870 or email Taguhi Sogomonyan at tsogomonyan@glendalechamber.com or Judee Kendall at jkendall@glendalechamber.com.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Aug. 22 at 5:30 p..m. in the Mt. Wilson auditorium, artist Lita Albuquerque will be giving a lecture exploring her multidisciplinary practice at the intersection of art, science and cosmology.

Albuquerque will discuss how decades of work across painting, land art, performance and large-scale installations have been shaped by her engagement with astronomy, remote landscapes and sites of scientific inquiry. She will reflect on projects created in deserts and observatories around the world realized in remote environments connected to astronomical observation, and how these experiences have informed her exploration of time, space, and human perception. Through this work, Albuquerque proposes an expanded cosmology in which art becomes a way of sensing and mapping our place within the universe.

After the talk, both the 60-inch and 100-inch telescopes will be open for viewing to lecture guests from dusk to 11:30 p.m. Additional stargazing around the grounds will be available from members of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society.

Food will be available for purchase from a food truck, or guests can bring a picnic.