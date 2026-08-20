FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Doing What I Love

Sometimes it’s not easy putting together the Crescenta Valley Weekly. Practically every week I worry that we won’t have enough content to fill the pages. Yet, somehow, we do. And sometimes I’m amazed at the information we share with our readers.

For example, this week on the bottom cover – we shared the story about a fire hydrant that erupted in La Cañada, spewing water into the air. One of our readers was there when it happened and shared some great photos.

A day later, Foothill Boulevard was reduced by at least one lane when a Crescenta Valley Water District crew had to replace water valve/s.

Another reader shared information about a car fire on the 210 Freeway, gumming up traffic. Yet another reader told us about a rollover on the 210 Freeway later the same day (yesterday).

We are so appreciative of the efforts of our readers to keep us informed of what is going on around town.

For example, I went to the doctor the other day and was chatting with the front office person, who recognized my involvement with the CV Weekly. She said she wanted to tell us of a new coach over at the high school. Do it! The CV Weekly relies heavily on input from our readers regarding things going on around town. After all, we have only so many reporters so information can be overlooked or not known at all.

And I’m so lucky to have Mary O’Keefe; throw her a bit of information and she is on it like a dog with a bone! While being respectful she is able to get information that she then shares with the CV Weekly. (And if it happens after deadline, it’ll be on our social media – Facebook, Instagram [cvweekly543] and Nextdoor). I’ll be honest – I think there are some agencies that cringe when they hear she’s on the phone.

Keep sending us info and we’ll do our best to relay it – or at the very least put it on our website and socials!