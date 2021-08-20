SCE Power Outage Affects Thousands

Southern California Edison is working to reconnect customers affected by a power outage that occurred today, Friday, at 12:07 p.m. Initially an estimated 7,778 SCE customers in Tujunga, La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge were affected.

As of 2:30 p.m. some homes and businesses have had their power restored. There is no estimated time for total restoration of power.

The power outage affected Big Tujunga Canyon to the north, East La Cañada Flintridge, west to Briggs Avenue and south to Descanso Drive.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.