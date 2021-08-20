Homicide Investigation – Stabbing Incident – GPD Seeking Assistance

On Aug. 13, just before midnight, Glendale police officers on patrol were dispatched to a restaurant on the 300 block of North Verdugo Road regarding an unknown problem.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a fight had broken out and three individuals were injured with stab wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries and one victim has since passed away.

The investigation is ongoing and the Glendale Police Dept. is seeking the public’s assistance gathering more information on the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Dept. at (818) 548-4911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477), use their smartphone by downloading the P3 MOBILE APP, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.