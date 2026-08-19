Two Semi Trucks, One Car Involved in Morning Accident

The westbound 210 Freeway near Pennsylvania Avenue is slow due to two incidents that occurred: the first was near the La Tuna Cyn. exit of the freeway that started a fire, which is under control. CHP and the fire department is on-scene to see if there is a haz-mat concern.

The second occurred near the Pennsylvania exit where apparently two semi trucks and another vehicle were involved in a traffic collision. One semi truck tipped over and apparently landed on a sedan. Debris from one of the trucks is littering the highway.

CHP is on-scene.