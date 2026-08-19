A Difficult Day on the 210 Freeway

By Mary O’KEEFE

The westbound 210 Freeway was a mess on Wednesday after two accidents occurred in the morning.

At 9:06 a.m. a semi-truck that had pulled over to the right shoulder near the Sunland Boulevard exit became engulfed in fire that caused a brush fire along the side of the freeway. By mid-day all lanes but one had reopened. The fire department quickly contained the brush fire. The investigation continued as to the cause and to learn if the area contained hazardous material, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Shantel Phillips.

Then at 10:52 a.m. CHP responded to a traffic collision on the 210 Freeway involving two semi-trucks and a sedan near the Pennsylvania Avenue exit. One of the semi-trucks overturned on top of the sedan. The items that were being transported by the turned-over truck spilled onto the highway. All westbound lanes were closed; traffic was directed onto the median.

CHP did not have information concerning any injuries for either of the traffic incidents. As of press time, the westbound lanes were still closed. Both incidents are under investigation.