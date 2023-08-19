Important Information from Southern California Edison regarding SCE Preparation for Tropical Hurricane Hilary as of 08-19-2023 16:13:57

Below is the latest status of the SCE Preparation for Tropical Hurricane Hilary as of 08-19-2023 16:13:57:

• SCE has been monitoring Hurricane Hilary since 8/15. SCE has activated its emergency response teams and will be staffed with over 900 workers ready to respond throughout the weekend and will adjust as impacts dictate.

• Some preparatory measures include plans to reinforce structures, advanced staging of equipment and backup equipment, including generators, sump pumps, batteries and battery-charging systems for highly impacted areas. We are ensuring SCE’s substations and equipment are protected, including inspecting facilities to ensure they are debris-free.

• We are determining whether planned outages will be canceled and will notify customers accordingly.

• SCE is coordinating with county and state emergency response agencies in preparation for this storm.

• PSPS conditions are not expected at this time, but this is subject to change due to the weather.

• Customers may report outages online or through the SCE Outages app.