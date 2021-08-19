Weather in the Foothills

“Better the chill blast of winter than the hot breath of a pursuing elephant.” ~ Chinese proverb

The internet and the local news, or a simple glance out the window, are sources for current and upcoming weather. These may determine our choice of clothing or activity. For most of us, knowing the weather is helpful; but for those in the armed forces accurate weather information is vital.

After last week’s column on weather balloons, I received a lovely email from a local veteran. He served in Japan during the Korean War. Based at Niigata AFB, he served as station chief in charge of the weather station. From there weather balloons were sent out to collect pertinent weather data. Given his permission, I will continue in detail next week.

Military meteorologists play an essential role, whether it’s to determine if conditions are suitable for aircraft or for delicate operations. There are three types of military meteorologists used by the United States Armed Forces. The most conventional are at computers poring over the rapidly and ever-changing atmospheric data. Commanders depend on them to accurately forecast the weather; plans are made accordingly, affecting everything from training to real combat.

The second type of meteorologists are the courageous and skillful pilots who fly directly into the eyes of hurricanes. Facing wind speeds over 100 miles per hour, pilots make do in order to keep civilians safe – mostly because no one else is daring enough to take on such an important task. Within nature’s swirling and torrential hell much is learned of approaching storms, including wind speeds, air pressure and humidity. Getting this sort of information from the direct center of the storm is the only way for the folks in the storm’s path to accurately determine the hurricane’s trajectory – and any potential damage it may cause.

Lastly, the sometimes overlooked or unknown position; this is not with intent, but because they go unseen: part of the USAF SOWT – Special Operations Weather Technician or Team. Rarely encountered by other troops, the special operations weather technicians of the Air Force had their “special operations” status sometimes questioned. These airmen were embedded with the rest of the operators as they sneaked into locations with reconnaissance teams to collect valuable information for upcoming assaults. The SOWTs were trained as recon first and weathermen second. To reflect their status, in 2008 the SOWT were renamed Special Reconnaissance. Weather forecasting to the extreme!

Wow!

Yesterday’s drizzle and much cooler temperatures were a welcomed surprise. As low-pressure drifts in from the east, a similar forecast is with us through the weekend. Don’t get out the woolen mittens yet; more summer is on the way!