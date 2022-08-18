CV Town Council Meets Tonight

The general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The meeting is also available via Zoom (dial (669) 900-6833; meeting ID is 283 256 4275; password is 626159.

Among the items on the agenda is an update from the City of Glendale Public Works on the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project.

‘Big Hero 6’ Winds Up Movie Nights

The Balcony of LA presents its last movie of the summer season, “Big Hero 6,” on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Crescenta Valley Park. This is a free outdoor movie night; food will be available for purchase beginning at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dusk.

CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta

Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday morning, Aug. 21. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

GYO Holding Auditions

The Glendale Youth Orchestra will hold auditions by appointment on Sunday, Aug. 21 for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The GYO, founded in 1989, performs three concerts each season at the Alex Theatre. Members range in age from 12-20 and must participate in their school music program (if there is one).

All audition information and materials can be found at glendaleyouthorchestra.com .

Those with questions can email glendaleyouthorchestra@gmail.com .

CVCA to Discuss Water

Nem Ochoa, general manager for the Crescenta Valley Water District, will join the Crescenta Valley Community Association this month for a presentation about current water conservation measures and what the future holds. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.