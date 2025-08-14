Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 17. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes and bring water to drink.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Pasadena Humane Society Offers Free Adoptions

The Pasadena Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on all available animals on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adoptions include spay or neuter, age-appropriate vaccines and a microchip. Regular adoption processes apply. A licensing fee may apply.

Pasadena Humane Society is located at 361 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena.

Photography Contest Open

Arroyos & Foothills Conservancy’s Nature Photography Contest is open until Aug. 17. Now in its third year, AFC’s photography contest is a celebration of the natural world and the connection of humans to it.

Photographers of any skill level are encouraged to apply – there is no need to be a professional to take an inspiring photograph.

This contest has no entry fee and is an opportunity to share what each person finds beautiful in nature. Category winners will have their images promoted on AFC’s social media and communications and displayed at an event in the fall.

This year categories include mammals, birds, other wildlife, plants, landscapes, people in nature and conceptual or abstract images. The contest guidelines and submission form can be found at qrcodes.pro/afc-npc.

Fundraiser Benefits CVIMF

The Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music Foundation is having its biannual clothing drive on Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon and Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the CVHS band parking lot (on Ramsdell Avenue).

Accepted are gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and linens.

For more information, email 1stvp@falconmusic.org.

Beeline Bus Service Study, Meeting

The City of Glendale is hosting a virtual public meeting on its Beeline Bus Service. The Beeline Buzz Plan is a Comprehensive Operational Analysis and Integration Study, which will explore ways to improve access, connectivity and system efficiency in Glendale and surrounding communities including Burbank, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta and Montrose.

The meeting is on Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 6-7 p.m. Participants can join the virtual meeting at qrco.de/BeelineBuzzPlanPublicMeeting.

For more information, visit www.BeelineBuzzPlan.com.

Explorer Program at CV Station

People between the ages of 14 and 20 and interested in a future in law enforcement or public service are encouraged to learn about the LASD Explorer Program at Crescenta Valley Station. Sought are motivated youth in good physical health who want to serve their community and gain real-world experience.

The Explorer Academy runs every Saturday from Sept. 6 through December. Registration day is on Saturday, Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Deputy Ruiz at (818) 236-4026 or email m2ruiz@lasd.org.

Patriot Motorcade

The Sept. 11 Patriot Motorcade begins at 8:30 a.m. and is sponsored by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. The motorcade commemorates the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

Drone Use by SCE

As part of its wildfire prevention and mitigation program, over the next few weeks SCE will be conducting inspections in local neighborhoods using drones and/or helicopters.

Inspectors are using drones and helicopters to inspect equipment from difficult angles, and top-down angles for a 360-degree view. The focus of these operations is to keep SCE communities safe by inspecting electrical equipment on poles and towers and to identify any damage or potential hazard that may need immediate repair. The amount of time it takes to conduct inspections varies depending on how much equipment is on each pole or tower (approximately 30 to 60 minutes).