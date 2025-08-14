FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Water and Pageant Fun

When I was a kid, we had a 25-foot Tollycraft cabin cruiser. I remember that we went to the marina just about every weekend. For years it was docked at Marina del Rey; every time we went to the boat my mom took my sister and me to the beach. I body surfed in just about every type of ocean and climate: whether a red sea or a rough sea, a sunny day or an overcast one, I’d be in the water.

I still love to be in the ocean but now I prefer warmer water temperatures; I hate the cold. In fact, we have a swimming pool but last summer I didn’t even go in it once – it was too cold for me.

But it has been nearly uncomfortably hot this last week. So this past weekend Steve and I left the very hot temperatures in the Crescenta Valley and headed south to Laguna Beach. We had tickets to Pageant of the Masters and decided to spend the night down there.

Compared to the foothills, temperatures in Laguna Beach were perfect. Pageant of the Masters started at 8:30 p.m. so Steve and I had time to grab a nice dinner. We chose a place named Pinafini … and we weren’t disappointed.

Though promoted as having a Mediterranean menu, I forgot that Mediterranean included Italy – and Italian food is some of my favorites. I ordered Farfalle Pesto and Pollo – a delicious combination that when paired with hummus and oversized pita bread (and of course wine) couldn’t make me happier.

For those unfamiliar with Pageant of the Masters, let me just take a minute to explain.

Pageant of the Masters is really a theatrical production. Performed outdoors in an amphitheater, famous works of art are re-created as “living pictures” with real people, intricate sets, costumes and lighting.This year’s theme is Gold Coast: Treasures of California. The audience was taken on a tour of California museums with many works of art highlighted. It’s hard to describe Pageant of the Masters; it’s really an unbelievable show.

It’s a 90-minute performance and part of the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach. Steve and I had some time to look at artwork on display and for sale at the Festival. Photography, watercolors, jewelry and more were for sale. I came close to purchasing some jewelry – until I saw the $795 price tag. That sent me walking.

Laguna Beach has a great (and free) trolley system. We took that back to our hotel. (I wasn’t impressed at all by our hotel but the bed was comfortable and Steve and I slept well.)

The next day we had breakfast at Sapphire before heading home.

With these hot temperatures maybe I’ll be making a swan dive into our pool…