The Public Says Goodbye to Jackie

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Monday the sad news was released that Jackie, the bald eagle, had passed away. Since mid-July Jackie had been struggling for life at the Ojai Raptor Center after she was seen being attacked by other eagles in a territorial dispute. However, it was soon discovered that the attack was not her real health issue; she was suffering from severe anemia and kidney inflammation.

Jackie had captured the attention of California, and the nation, since she hatched in Big Bear Valley, the area’s first documented chick hatch.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, “The first bald eagle chick ever hatched in Big Bear Valley was discovered. (Forest Service historical record searches confirmed that no active bald eagle nests had ever been recorded in Big Bear Valley.) The parents were called Ricky and Lucy by the Forest Service. Their chick was named Jack, after a long-time volunteer for the Forest Service bald eagle counts. Before it fledged, that chick grew to be bigger than both its parents. Since bald eagle females are larger than the males, this meant the chick had to be female. So, Jack’s name was changed to Jackie.”

The original nest was in the top of a dead tree but that soon blew away in a storm; however, Jackie’s parents had already been working on another nest in a stronger tree. They soon moved their family to that nest.

Lucy and Ricky were observed sitting on their nest for a long time, much longer than it would take to hatch eggs. It was thought that these eggs may have frozen. In the fall of 2013 and summer of 2014, the couple had two new chicks but neither survived a major four-day rain, wind and snow storm. There were two small chicks seen in the nest prior to the storm, but then no chicks after the storm.

This was all prior to the camera being set up that people have become so used to. Observations were made at a distance until then. Finally in October 2015, after two years of planning and fundraising, Friends of Big Bear Valley obtained Forest Service permits and installed the eagle nest camera, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

“Unknown to us or the Forest Service until a few months later, Ricky and Lucy had found a more sheltered tree and built a new nest about 1/4 mile from this one. They successfully raised two chicks – named Moonlight and Sky (by the third graders and Forest Service) – while the nest with the camera on it sat empty,” according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

In the fall of 2016 and summer of 2017 another eagle began making its home in the now emptied nest. Due to the age of the eagle it was determined that this was Jackie, that she had returned home. From that point forward, the public watched as Jackie had successful hatches though she was unsuccessful in love. She had different mates, from Mr. B to Shadow. Eventually, Mr. B was out and Shadow was Jackie’s new mate.

Throughout the years the public watched nature occur, from storms where chicks did not survive to strong chicks that did survive and leave the nest. People watched as Jackie and Shadow dealt with the loss of a chick.

“During a multi-day snow storm this last season (fall 2024/summer 2025), the first chick that hatched died around March 13. We were unable to view the nest bowl because of the big snow berm that had formed next to it. Several feet of snow had fallen in the area. We couldn’t hear much because our mic had been damaged during the storm. The next day, Shadow pulled a deceased chick out of the nest bowl and placed it on the side of the nest; it was our first visual confirmation that it had passed. Jackie appeared to have had difficulty with what was happening, and she uncharacteristically stayed away from the nest for hours at a time. Shadow picked up her ‘shifts’ while she got some space. When Jackie returned she checked for herself that the chick had died and then she flew it off the nest for a forest burial,” according to the Friends of Big Bear Valley.

But then in July 2026, Jackie was seen grounded and weak.

On Aug. 10 the Ojai Raptor Center where Jackie was taken for medical care released a statement, “Bald Eagle 26-519 (Jackie): It is with profound sadness that we share that Patient 26-519 passed away in the early hours of this morning following more than three weeks of intensive medical care. Over the past several days, her condition continued to deteriorate despite intensive treatment and the combined efforts of our veterinary team and consulting specialists. She remained critically ill, receiving oxygen therapy, supportive treatment and around-the-clock monitoring in our Intensive Care Unit. Throughout her time at Ojai Raptor Center, every decision was guided by the available medical evidence, her welfare and our responsibility to do what was in her best interest. Her remains have been transferred into the care of the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. We know this news will be deeply felt by the many thousands of people around the world who have followed her journey, hoped alongside us, prayed for her and supported the people caring for her. Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her. We ask for patience and kindness as our staff process this loss. We are working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife and will provide a more comprehensive statement including additional information on her treatments and test results.”

Ojai Raptor Center survives on donations that help support the organization in their important work they do. To make a donation, to become a member of the Ojai Raptor Center and for general information, visit https://www.ojairaptorcenter.org.