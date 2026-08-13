Rosemont Preserve Event

On Sunday, Aug. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., an open gate event takes place at the Rosemont Preserve. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings! Maps will be provided so guests can take a self-guided tour.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Note that volunteers are sought to host open gate events at Rosemont Preserve. Hosts unlock the gate, welcome in visitors and field questions about the Preserve. Those who would like to be trained to host an open gate event can reach out to Kyle Cavazos at kylecavazos@arroyosfoothills.org.

Citywide Fee Schedule Update

The City of Glendale adopted a new citywide fee schedule on June 23. Many fees took effect on Tuesday, July 1, but depending on the type of fee, some will take effect on Aug. 22. Please review the schedule as these changes may affect current applications and any outstanding invoices.

Those who have any questions can contact the Glendale Permit Services Center at (818) 548-3200.

Apps Being Accepted for Leadership Glendale

A diverse group of community leaders, professionals and engaged residents are part of the nine-month journey of learning, networking and civic engagement through Leadership Glendale.

Space is limited; visit https://www.glendalechamber.com/leadership-application, call the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for more information at (818) 240-7870 or email Taguhi Sogomonyan at tsogomonyan@glendalechamber.com or Judee Kendall at jkendall@glendalechamber.com.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15 Mt. Wilson Observatory is hosting public ticket nights. The popular public ticket nights allow individuals, rather than just groups, to experience viewing celestial objects through its large, historic telescopes: the 60- and 100-inch telescopes – the two largest in the world dedicated to public viewing. The telescope sessions are guided by an experienced telescope operator and session director, both with a thorough knowledge of the best objects to observe and the history of the Observatory. All are invited to bring any food and non-alcoholic drinks. Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate are provided. No children under 12 are permitted.

To learn more, including ticket costs and what telescopes are available, visit www.mtwilson.edu.