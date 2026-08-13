FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

It Sure Is Pretty

Have you seen the new crosswalk at Piedmont and La Crescenta avenues? It is very colorful, to say the least.

Apparently the new crosswalk is part of the City of Glendale’s La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project.

“This intersection features upgraded pedestrian crossings, signalized improvements and newly installed high-visibility decorative crosswalks,” according to the City of Glendale website.

I don’t know if you noticed, but there is also a new “pedestrian crossing” light that was installed at Piedmont and La Crescenta. Good thing, too, since when crossing that intersection people take their lives in their hands! (If you’re unsure where the intersection is, it’s near where the American Legion/Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall is on the west side of the street and the La Crescenta Woman’s Club house on the east side of the street.)

I got some “nasty” email (as well as some “atta girl” email) when I last wrote about the project (the “Elusive Bicyclist” column, published on July 2, drew ire and praise). It does make me laugh, though, that what I wrote was true and accurate: an entire traffic lane was destroyed and parking spaces were sacrificed.

But I digress.

Apparently the colorful crosswalk at Piedmont and La Crescenta is just one of several that the City of Glendale authorized. I wonder how they chose each location – the number of cars that pass that way, the number of bicyclists that cross the crosswalk? – and I am also curious as to how each design will be maintained. Will they be repainted as needed?

According to the city’s website, the Creative Crosswalks Program, overseen by the city’s Library, Arts & Culture Dept., is accepting proposals until Sept. 18 for more crosswalk art, this time reflecting the city’s Sister Cities Program.

To learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/3vp9bdmz.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the crosswalk at Piedmont and La Crescenta – I think it’s real pretty – right now. I just hope the city has some way of keeping it looking good.

Oh, as far as seeing any more bicyclists along La Crescenta Avenue – I haven’t seen any yet.