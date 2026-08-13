Early Morning Fatal Hit and Run in La Cañada Flintridge

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Aug. 8 at about 5:07 a.m., Crescenta Valley Sheriff Station deputies responded to a call of a person down at the 4500 block of Indiana Avenue in La Cañada Flintridge. The call stated there was a woman lying in the middle of the street and a family member was performing CPR. Deputies arrived along with Los Angeles County Fire Dept. personnel. Despite their lifesaving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:35 a.m. The victim was a 66-year-old female resident of La Cañada Flintridge, according to a statement by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. (LASD).

Preliminary information indicated a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run had occurred. During the investigation a suspect was located and interviewed. The suspect was identified as Daniel Auther, a 21-year-old male from La Cañada Flintridge.

Auther, the alleged driver of the vehicle, was arrested for hit-and-run involving a death or injury, vehicle manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

The LASD, both the headquarters and Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, released the name of the victim on social media as Glenda Razzano, who was an LASD custody assistant since 2006.

“The men and women of the Crescenta Valley Station offer our deepest condolences to Glenda’s family during this difficult time and the community of La Cañada Flintridge impacted by this tragedy,” stated Captain Ryan A. Vienna.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station Traffic Investigator Anderson at (818) 248-3464. Information can be reported anonymously by calling LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222 TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org

The person arrested for the crime is a suspect and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.