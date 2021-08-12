Weather in the Foothills

“There’s nothing quite like surfing by yourself in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, but unpredictable weather patterns, below deck accommodation, sea snakes, coral cuts and packs of reef sharks make it a trip for the committed seadog.”

~ Mark Thornley, Australian surfer and author

The weather in Santa Clarita was hot, nearly 100 degrees, under clear skies. A short drive across the 126 through the Santa Clara River Valley brought about drastic change. Ventura was cold; the temperature had dropped 30 degrees and the sun was partially obscured by drifting fog. Thus were the conditions along the way on our weekly sojourn to the beach. A jacket and a stop at Starbucks (not for cold brew!) become necessities.

A cool breeze swept across the Santa Barbara breakwater while an occasional wave broke over the sea wall. Blue skies prevailed allowing sunlight to add sparkle to the water that turned a turquoise blue … another stunning summer day in Southern California.

As often happens on our excursions, we end up talking to fellow travelers and local folks; nothing like a dog for a conversation starter. Yes, Brighton (the typical Golden goodwill ambassador) was alongside. A friendly tourist from Maryland needed a “dog-fix” so struck up a conversation. Still wet from a rogue wave, she commented, “The Pacific sure is cold compared to ours [the Atlantic] back home.” Seriously … could she be correct? Ask a surfer …

In fact, millions of people come to Southern California to enjoy the warm sunny beaches only to be surprised by the chilly water temps. SoCal ocean water temps peak in the upper 60s and low 70s in August and September. The rest of the year water temps are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Ocean temps are 10-20 degrees cooler compared to locations on the East Coast in summer at the same latitude!

The quick answer to explain the differences in coastal water temperature is to track the water’s path. Ocean water along the West Coast comes down from Alaska via the California Current while ocean water along the East Coast comes up from the Caribbean. Currently, average water temps off California are a cold 65 degrees compared North Carolina with a warm 83 degrees.

Want an accurate and precise weather report? Ask a surfer. Surfers are, by default, atmospheric science junkies. May seem a little far-fetched as you envision the stereotypical California surfer. Tan and appearing not to have a care in the world except staying warm. A wet suit is a necessity! Surfing is dependent on the interaction of uncontrollable variables – the climate, the ocean – and up-to-date weather conditions. All for the perfect wave!

It’s August in the foothills: hot, humid and hotter!