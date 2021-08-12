Preparing for Back to School

Students will be returning to local public schools beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18. Traffic will noticeably increase and drivers are urged to exercise caution and give themselves additional time if traveling when students are on their way to school.

Off-ramp Cleanup

The monthly cleanup of the La Crescenta Avenue 210 freeway off-ramp is Saturday, Aug. 14. Volunteers meet at the 2700 block of Altura Avenue at 8:10 a.m. for instructions, safety vests and tools. All are welcome.

Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. to help protect the natural habitat at Rosemont Preserve. Volunteers will be planting milkweed seeds to help provide food for local monarch butterfly populations.

Wear sturdy shoes, comfortable clothes and garden gloves (long pants and sleeves are recommended). Tools will be available.

Linkchorst on Agenda for Meeting of Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley

Joanna Linkchorst, president of the Friends of Rockhaven, is the guest speaker of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley. She will be speaking on Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave., at the corner of Dunsmore and Santa Carlotta.

Linkchorst will provide an update on what she knows of Rockhaven’s future, especially in light of the recent state grant of $8 million obtained by State Senator Anthony Portantino. She will also show clips from a recently made movie about Rockhaven. All are welcome.

Bike Safety Workshop

Go Glendale is hosting a virtual Bike Safety 101 workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom. Improve bicycling safety knowledge. This is a need-to-know class taught by Nathalie Winiarski, League of American Bicyclists, league cycling instructor. The workshop will include a quick overview of bike basics, rules of the road, things to know to bike confidently, and river path routing – a one-hour, off-bike class. This meeting is open to all commuters, residents, and students of Glendale. The first 30 Go Glendale member participants will receive a $10 coffee gift card and a Smart Cycling Guide. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/bx36kkz7.

Funds to Benefit Educational Non-Profits

The Mary Pinola/Crescenta Valley Chamber Education Fund will be accepting grant applications from Sept. 1 through Oct. 2. The 2021 grant form/application are for those non-profits that benefit educational programs in the Crescenta-Cañada Valley.

Applications are available on the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce website https://tinyurl.com/du4vbcex.

Those with questions can contact Edna Karinski, CEO, Community Foundation of the Verdugos, at (818) 241-8040 or Jean Maluccio, Crescenta Valley Chamber, (818) 248-4957.

CV Youth Town Council Application

Applications are being accepted for the Crescenta Valley Youth Town Council. The Youth Council is an organization that is mentored and managed by the Crescenta Valley Town Council. Being a member of the Youth Town Council provides a chance for students in grades seven-12 to be the voice of the youth in the community. Those on the Youth Council will encourage people to voice their concerns and as a group will try to find solutions.

Time commitment is about an hour a week with regular meetings and frequent events. Youth Town Council members also earn volunteer hours for the work done. Applicants must be in grades seven-12 and live in the La Crescenta area. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 at 11:59 pm.

For more information, including the application form, visit https://tinyurl.com/nuaahm75.