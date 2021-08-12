Crime blotter

Aug. 8

3900 block of Park Place in Montrose, a resident heard a loud grinding noise. He went outside and saw a black sedan stopped in the street and a person [Suspect No. 1] under a vehicle. The man yelled at the person then heard a man’s voice [Suspect No. 2] yelling at Suspect No. 1 under the vehicle. The person got into a waiting car with Suspect No. 2 and drove away. The resident called the CV Sheriff’s Station. The deputy found a catalytic converter from a car lying on the ground at the location. The deputy found the owner. The incident occurred at 4:02 a.m.

2100 block of La Cañada Crest Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the front and rear driver’s side windows were smashed and items were stolen overnight.

Aug. 3

600 block of Georgian Road in La Cañada Flintridge, a resident returned home to find several doors open and rooms in the home that had been ransacked. A glass door had been broken and items were stolen between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

2100 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, an employee at the location called the CV Sheriff’s Station concerned about a suspicious man sitting in a running vehicle in the parking lot. The man had been in the front driver’s seat for a long time with the seat reclined. Deputies arrived and found the vehicle had been stolen. They arrested the suspect in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found pizza boxes in the trunk of the car, multiple pieces of trash and food throughout the interior. Deputies found the registered owner who stated his car had been stolen while he was delivering pizza.

The vehicle was discovered at midnight.

Aug. 2

2200 block of Mira Vista Avenue in Montrose, the rear and side windows were smashed and items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

July 31

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, two suspects entered a retail store and stole numerous items at 2 p.m.