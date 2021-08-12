Crescenta Valley Station Deputies Arrest Serial Thief on Numerous Charges

Crescenta Valley Station deputies noticed an increase in vehicle burglaries in the unincorporated area of Montrose. Many of the victims had their windows smashed and the contents of the vehicles stolen.

On Aug. 8, the station received a report of a vehicle burglary from the 2100 block of La Cañada Crest Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Sometime between 1:15 a.m. and 9 a.m., someone had broken into the victim’s vehicle and stole several items. One of the items was a laptop computer, which the victim and deputies were able to track via an app. The app indicated the laptop may be around the 2300 block of Mira Vista Avenue in Montrose.

Deputies responded to the area and found a male adult, who was seated in a vehicle near where the app stated the laptop may be. As deputies approached the male, they saw the stolen laptop in the vehicle. They also saw the vehicle’s license plates were reported stolen. Upon examination of the car’s VIN, they learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of LAPD’s area. A search of the vehicle yielded more stolen items from the victim on La Cañada Crest Drive, narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, weapons, other possible stolen items from other vehicle burglaries and numerous items with personal identifying information.

The suspect was arrested and booked at Crescenta Valley Station for driving without owner’s consent, receiving stolen property, identity theft, possession of narcotics and paraphernalia and weapons charges. On Aug. 10 the case was presented to the district attorney’s office. The district attorney’s office filed charges for driving without owner’s consent, receiving stolen property and identity theft, under case GA110551. The suspect’s next court date is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Crescenta Valley Station detectives will be searching through the recovered items to see if this suspect is connected with any other recent vehicle burglaries. They will also be searching for victims of possible identity theft.

Anyone who has information regarding the above case or the recent vehicle burglaries in the area should contact the Crescenta Valley Station at (818) 248-3464.

The CV Sheriff’s Station reminds the public not to store items in their vehicle. Often thieves target cars where they see valuables. Also, it is recommended that people park in well-lit areas and lock their car. These simple steps reduce the likelihood that their vehicle will be targeted.