GWP’s Partially Recirculated Draft EIR for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project Now Available

On Aug. 9, Glendale Water and Power (GWP) published the Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report (PR-DEIR) for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project at www.GraysonRepowering.com for a 60-day comment period. The PR-DEIR for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project located at 800 Air Way in Glendale examines two new project alternatives, provides project updates to the environmental impact report analysis, including an update on Cultural and Paleontological Resources impacts, and adds the analysis of Energy and Wildfire environmental impact categories.

The proposed Project would replace aged, unreliable, inefficient, and high maintenance equipment at the Grayson Power Plant with a combination of energy storage and new, efficient, faster-starting, and more environmentally-responsible generation technologies. The PR-DEIR is issued for public comment in accordance with the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

An overview of the PR-DEIR will be presented in early September to the GWP Commission and the Sustainability Commission. More information regarding this meeting will be available at www.GraysonRepowering.com as soon as the meeting is finalized.

The Partially Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Proposed Grayson Repowering Project is available for public review at graysonrepowering.com/#2021-pr-deir. Copies of the PR-DEIR will also be available for public review at the following locations. Due to COVID-19, in person review at the Community Development Department and GWP Administration Office is by appointment only. Please contact the individuals listed below to make an appointment:

City of Glendale Community Development Department

Planning Division

633 E Broadway, Room 103

Glendale, CA 91206

Contact Erik Krause at (818) 937-8156 to make an appointment.

Glendale Water & Power Administration Office

141 N Glendale Ave, 4th Floor

Glendale, CA 91206

Contact Catalina Lee at (818) 548-2107 to make an appointment.

Glendale Central Library

222 E Harvard St

Glendale, CA 91205

To view the PR-DEIR, residents will not need to make an appointment for the Glendale Central Library. Walk-ins are welcome and the report will be at the reference desk.

Submit comments on the PR-DEIR in writing to the Community Development Planning Division at the following address: 633 East Broadway, Room 103, Glendale, California 91206

Attention: Erik Krause, Deputy Director of Community Development

Residents may also submit comments on the PR-DEIR by facsimile to (818) 240-0392, or email to ekrause@glendaleca.gov. Please include “Grayson Repowering Project PR-DEIR” in the subject line. The deadline to submit comments on the PR-DEIR is Oct. 8.