There are Bears (and More) Out There

By Mary O’Keefe

Bears, mountain lions and all forms of wildlife are just something those in the foothills learn to live with; in fact, it is one of the things that make residents love this area. However, that doesn’t mean it is comforting for residents to walk to their front door and find a bear.

But that is exactly what happened to Tujunga resident Vicki Pierce.

“This isn’t the first time I have seen him and took photos of him,” she said about the bear that seems to not only really like her house, but has made it his go-to-residence on the block.

“The first time [I saw him] my son was here,” she said. “We saw [the bear] in the front and backyard.”

One day she heard some noise and went to investigate – and that’s when she came face-to-face with the bear.

“The bear was about four feet from me,” she said.

A few days ago the bear was at her home again around lunch time going through the garbage.

“I guess I am going to have to put our garbage in the freezer,” she said attempting to find a solution to the ongoing bear dilemma.

She has purchased straps that were supposed to keep bears out of garbage cans; however, when dealing with a “smarter than average bear” straps don’t work.

The bear seems to be focused on Pierce’s property and she and her son have informed the neighbors of the bruin’s visits.

The bear is returning often and Pierce has called California Fish and Wildlife, which just took a report. CVW has tried numerous times over numerous days to reach the California Fish and Wildlife but hasn’t had a response. CVW is researching areas where bear-proof trash cans are available and reached out to various waste services to find bear-proof trash cans for specific neighborhoods. An update will be given when CVW receives a response.

According to reports, there has been an increase in reports of bear sightings, as well as social media posts of hikers facing mountain lions on local trails. There have also been reports of rattlesnakes on trails – again, all of these sightings are normal but it is important to be aware of what a person might face when hiking the local trails.

Los Angeles County Dept. of Parks and Recreation offers these tips when on trails:

Be aware of your surroundings. Know what type of wildlife may be present on the trails that could pose a threat and take appropriate precautions.

Keep your distance from wildlife that pose a threat to you, your children and your dog.

Don’t hike, bike or run alone. Avoid hiking and running at dawn and dusk when rattlesnakes and mountain lions are more active.

Supervise children and dogs – keep small children close to you and keep dogs on leash.

Always report any wildlife attacks immediately with a 9-1-1 call or to the trail operator.

Rattlesnakes: Particularly when spring weather starts to warm, rattlesnakes become a common sight out on the trails. Rattlesnakes are generally not aggressive and mind their own business – the chances of being bitten are relatively small. However, they can bite if startled, threatened or even accidentally touched by a passing trail user. Most rattlesnake bites happen between April and October so during rattlesnake season keep in mind these safety tips: