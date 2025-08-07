Glendale to Host Second Annual Women’s Equality Day Celebration

The City of Glendale invites community members to its Second Annual Women’s Equality Day Celebration on Wednesday, Sept.10 at 5 p.m. in the historic Alex Theatre courtyard, 216 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale. This inspiring evening will bring together civic and community leaders, equity advocates, residents and business owners for a program centered on education, empowerment and connection.

Following the sold-out success of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s celebration promises to be equally impactful. Attendees will engage in panel discussions, connect with local leaders and take away practical tools to advance gender equity in their personal and professional lives.

Co-sponsored by the Glendale Commission on the Status of Women, the program will also feature live music, food, beverages and networking opportunities. Panelist and additional details will be announced soon.

“We look forward to hosting this event once again and bringing together the powerful voices that inspire our community,” said Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian. “Along with my Council colleagues, I invite the community to join us for an evening that celebrates progress, challenges injustice, and envisions a more equitable future.”

“Gender equity in the workplace isn’t just a women’s issue – it’s a societal issue. This event is a call to action for employers, policymakers and individuals to create environments where fairness isn’t the exception, but the standard,” said Commission Chair Diane Lambillotte.

To support working parents, a limited number of childcare reservations will be available. A separate kids’ station will offer supervised activities for children ages 4 and up, allowing caregivers to fully participate in the evening’s program.

This free event is open to all. To reserve a spot, visit GlendaleCA.gov/WomensEquality.

To view last year’s event page, which includes a photo gallery and video recap, visit GlendaleCA.gov/2024WomensEquality.

For questions, contact (818) 548-4844 or email Communications@GlendaleCA.gov.