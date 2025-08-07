FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Community Get Together: NNO

Usually Tuesdays are really busy here at the paper. We’re working hard preparing everything we have in preparation for print on Wednesday. But not this week.

This week I was at National Night Out (NNO) at the CV Sheriff’s Station.

If you remember, years ago NNO was held in the parking lot of the Ralph’s Marketplace on Foothill Boulevard. It has since moved to the lower parking lot at the sheriff’s station at 4554 Briggs Ave. Ralph’s was unfazed, however; it had a community information booth set up at NNO where folks could learn more about the store and pick up a reusable bag filled with goodies. Starbucks offered tea and iced coffee and deputies kept the grill busy cooking up hot dogs. Even former sheriff’s station captain (now commander) Robert Hahnlein stopped by to say hi.

Other booths included the Crescenta Valley Water District, Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.), Prom Plus and more. All aspects of safety personnel for the unincorporated area of Los Angeles – La Crescenta were also on hand including sheriff’s station personnel, volunteers, Explorers, search & rescue members and fire personnel, members of LA Parks & Recreation and the U.S. Forest Service – complete with Smokey Bear!

Dwight Sityar of the Early Rodders made sure there were some classic, vintage and even newer cars on-site adding some eye-candy during the event.

I saw some folks there who I’ve known for years – and met some new people whom I otherwise might not get a chance to know.

One man – Emile Stolle – has lived up here for decades and had stories to share of the history of the area. (I have to connect him with historian and CV Weekly contributor Mike Lawler!)

For those who have lived up here for a while, you may remember that Mr. Stolle could often be found on the front cover of the Crescenta-Cañada directory. His company – Stolle Garage Doors – was a staple here in the Crescenta Valley.

We got to talking and we both were saying how special the Crescenta Valley is. The festivities surrounding the NNO are indicative of how great the Crescenta Valley is. In Sparr Heights, for example, I know that Ron and Melody Scott spearhead a phenomenal get-together for their neighbors. And in Glendale, our writer Ruth Sowby headed down to Pacific Park & Community Center to see what activities it offered. Apparently Pacific Park & Community Center was busy too – there was even a rock-climbing wall for people to enjoy!

I know there were many more successful NNO events, which (to me) proves that what you put into your community you get out of it.