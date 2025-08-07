City of Glendale Reorganizes Planning, Building and Safety Divisions

The City of Glendale Community Development Dept. (CDD) is combining its Planning Division and Building & Safety Division to establish a new Development Services Division.

This new unified and blended team of planners, plan checkers, permit technicians, inspectors and other professional staff will provide a smoother permitting process for residents, businesses and building professionals who are contributing to the maintenance and development of the Glendale community.

“As our community grows and evolves, this innovative reorganization ensures we’re adapting to better capture residents’ vision of an enhanced quality of life in Glendale,” said Glendale Community Development Director Bradley Calvert.

Under a unified Development Services Division, the community can expect continued permitting process improvements, building on three consecutive years of reductions in review periods for various types of permits.

Calvert appointed Erik Krause to the role of assistant director of Community Development to lead the Development Services Division. Krause, a 24-year veteran of the City of Glendale who most recently served as deputy director overseeing the department’s current planning section, worked closely alongside City of Glendale Building Official Ara Sargsyan and Permit Services Administrator Joseph Rodarte to reduce the review period for various types of permits over the last three years.

The new division became effective on Friday, Aug. 1. Announcements about new process improvements at the Community Development Dept. are forthcoming. A new Development Services webpage now serves as the hub for permits, planning, zoning and building topics.

CDD initiated another reorganization when it acquired the City’s Homeless Services team. In June, this team was strategically positioned in CDD’s Housing Division where it can now generate new permanent housing solutions to help prevent and end homelessness in Glendale.

More information about the Community Development Dept. is available at GlendaleCA.gov/CDD.