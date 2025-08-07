Four Armed Robbery Suspects Injured and Arrested After Glendale Pursuit

Four armed robbery suspects were injured and taken into custody following a brief police vehicle pursuit that ended in a collision.

Today, Thursday, Aug. 7 at approximately 1:01 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 838 West Glenoaks Blvd. in the City of Glendale (818 Smoke Shop). The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by four males, all dressed in black and armed with a firearm. The suspects fled the area in a black vehicle. The loss during the robbery was hundreds of dollars in store merchandise.

A short time later, a Glendale police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle utilized during the robbery traveling at a high rate of speed and running red lights near Monterey Road and Geneva Street. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, initiating a short vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle collided with an unoccupied parked car near Jackson Street and Lexington Drive. One suspect fled on foot but was quickly apprehended after a brief chase. Another suspect was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, while the remaining two suspects stayed at the scene and in the vehicle.

All four suspects sustained significant injuries from the traffic collision and were transported to Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena.

During the investigation, officers confirmed the suspect’s vehicle had been reported stolen. A firearm was recovered at the scene of the collision near Lexington Drive and Jackson Street. The identities and ages of the suspects have not yet been verified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at (818) 937-8888.