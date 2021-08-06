Full Closures of I-210 in San Fernando Valley for Striping Work

Crews will close Westbound I-210 at SR-118 for Seven Evenings

The California Dept. of Transportation (Caltrans) announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 (I-210) in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The overnight closures will take place between 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9 and Friday, Aug. 13. The closures are as follows:

Full closure of westbound I-210 between State Route 118 (SR-118) and Roxford St.

Westbound Paxton St. on-ramp

Westbound Maclay St. on-ramp

Westbound Hubbard St. on-ramp

Westbound Polk on-ramp

Motorists will be detoured onto Foothill Boulevard via the I-210 Paxton Street off-ramp to continue towards their destination. Motorists heading to the Newhall Pass are encouraged to use SR-118 to I-5.

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.