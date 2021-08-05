GPD Reports

Convicted Felon Arrested for Possessing a Loaded Handgun

On July 24 at approximately 9:27 p.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle exit the parking lot of a motel along the 1400 block of East Colorado Street. As the driver made his turn onto Colorado Street, he did not use his turn signal and the vehicle also did not have a front license plate attached to it.

A records check of the license plate on the vehicle revealed who the registered owner was and a records check on the registered owner revealed he had multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle for the observed violations and the vehicle yielded. Once stopped, the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Jamie Tillett of Pasadena, without being asked exited the vehicle. Officers quickly detained Tillett and he verbally identified himself as “Jamie,” the registered owner of the vehicle. Also upon detaining Tillett, officers observed a knife sticking out of his pocket.

Officers asked Tillett if he had anything illegal inside of his vehicle and he told them he had a “gun” in his vehicle. During a search of Tillett’s vehicle, officers recovered a loaded unregistered handgun along with an additional magazine that was loaded along with a stun gun/metal knuckle device. Tillett was subsequently arrested and booked for multiple charges including being a convicted felon in illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and a stun gun.

Multiple Subjects Arrested for Various Charges Including Fraud and

Illegal Drug Sales

On July 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers assigned to the Glendale Police Department’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) observed a male, later identified as 39-year-old Terry Smith (transient), carrying multiple items and sweating profusely enter a crosswalk while there was a solid red hand up. This caused multiple cars to have to wait after the light turned green until Smith reached the other end of the crosswalk.

The officers contacted Smith and a records check revealed that he had several warrants out for his arrest and that he was on probation with search and seizure conditions.

A search of Smith produced what initially appeared to be multiple firearms; however, upon further inspection, they were replica firearms loaded with rubber balls, a BB rifle gun, CO2 cartridges, a plastic baggy with a large amount of fentanyl, a plastic baggy with a large amount of methamphetamine, and $1,000 in cash in various denominations.

Throughout the investigation, officers learned that Smith was staying at a nearby hotel. A subsequent probation search of the hotel room associated with Smith revealed a baggy of methamphetamine, a pouch containing fentanyl, a rotary drill, a Los Angeles City Fire Dept. lock box, arrow keys (keys used to access mail boxes), a bag containing miscellaneous checks belonging to other people, numerous tools, two lock boxes containing personal identifying information and several EDD/EBT cards belonging to other individuals, and numerous pieces of mail belonging to other people.

Also associated with the hotel room was 39-year-old Daniel Meyer of Nebraska who was seen smoking outside of the room and found to be in the possession of a debit card belonging to another individual, 25-year-old Dennis Fox (transient), and 41-year-old Anna Ataeva (transient).

Smith was arrested and booked for possessing controlled substances for sale and his outstanding warrants. Meyer was arrested for identity theft. Fox was arrested for identity theft, receiving known stolen property, and possessing burglary tools. Ataeva was arrested for identity theft, possessing narcotics, and possessing controlled substances.