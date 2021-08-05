Crime blotter

Aug. 1

4400 block of Rosemont Avenue in Montrose, the front and rear passenger sides of a vehicle were damaged by pry marks at 12:42 a.m.

July 31

3000 block of Markridge Road in La Crescenta, a gray Kia Optima was stolen. Surveillance footage revealed that at about 3:30 a.m. a black, possibly Nissan, vehicle drove slowly eastbound on Markridge. A suspect, possibly female, stopped her vehicle next to the victim’s car. A second suspect, a man, got out of that vehicle and walked toward the Kia. It appeared the male suspect was tugging on the driver’s side door; he opened the door, turned on the engine and drove away.

The theft was reported at 5:30 a.m.

July 30

5800 block of Angeles Crest Highway in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman placed her purse with her wallet inside under the front seat of her vehicle at the location. She went on a hike, returned to the car, went to the grocery store and discovered that all of her cash and credit cards were missing from her wallet. She locked her vehicle prior to leaving for the hike and it was still locked when she returned to her car. She received several text messages from her bank and credit card companies that stated there was fraudulent activity on her accounts.

The theft occurred between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

July 29

3900 block of Park Place in Montrose, the rear passenger windows were shattered, cracks were found in the front driver and passenger side windows and several computer items were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, several customers reported to an employee that they had witnessed something suspicious. They reported that a man was placing numerous bottles of wine into a shopping cart. As the employee approached the suspect and the cart full of wine, about 71 bottles, the suspect left the cart, put earbuds in his ears and spoke to someone in a language the employee did not understand. The suspect walked toward another suspect who was standing in the doorway of the store. Both suspects entered a Toyota Sienna minivan and drove away from the area.

The attempted burglary occurred between 6 p.m. and 6:11 p.m.

3900 block of Park Place in Montrose, the driver side window was shattered and several tools were stolen from a vehicle overnight.

July 26

2500 block of Manhattan Avenue in Montrose, the rear driver side tire was punctured by someone between 8 p.m. on July 26 and 8 p.m. to July 27.

July 24

2500 block of Janet Lee Drive in La Crescenta, a resident reported that he had received a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of his bank, Citibank. The caller knew all the resident’s personal information and asked him about a recent transaction. He told the caller he did not recognize the transaction; the caller told the resident it appeared he was a victim of fraud. The caller asked for a verification number that was sent to his phone; the resident replied and the caller immediately hung up. The resident immediately tried to call Citibank but was only able to receive automated responses. He discovered that three wire transfers had been made out of his bank account without his permission. When the resident was able to reach a human representative at the bank they were able to stop some of the funds transferred but not all. The resident changed his passwords and froze his credit; however, since March when this issue began he has been attempting to get the rest of the fraudulent funds that had allegedly been taken by the caller. In June, Citibank sent the resident a letter stating they would be unable to return the funds.

He reported the incident at 10 a.m.