Officials Respond to Rumored Placement of SVP Grassmier

By Mary O’KEEFE

There is a rumor that convicted sexually violent predator (SVP) Calvin Grassmier has been moved to a house in Littlerock, California near Sun Village in the Palmdale area.

“It’s a third party witness rumor,” said Lt. Bardon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. at the Palmdale Station.

Grassmier has not been placed at the Littlerock house. His placement hearing is on Sept. 1, when a judge will decide if he is to be placed at the proposed location in Sun Village.

The office of LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has also confirmed that Grassmier has not been placed in the Littlerock house.

The rumor apparently began after someone witnessed early morning activity outside the house that they perceived was the placement of Grassmier. The rumor has prompted several community members to camp outside of the Littlerock house with a blow horn, protesting the placement. Bardon said the station has sent deputies to clarify that Grassmier is not at that address.

In June, Superior Court Judge James Bianco rejected Grassmier’s then-proposed placement in a Briggs Terrace house citing several factors including inconsistent cellphone reception. Neighbors in Briggs Terrace organized a grassroots effort – Briggs United – to gather signatures in opposition to Grassmier’s placement, encouraged a letter writing campaign to the district attorney and learned about how SVPs are placed in California.

The newly proposed location for Grassmier is in Sun Village in the Antelope Valley. Briggs United has offered the Sun Village community support, sharing what the members have learned and offering to help the community in any way possible.

As with the La Crescenta placement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Katherine Barger voiced her concerns and objections to Grassmier’s placement in the Antelope Valley.

“I reiterate my grave concerns and considerable alarm with the latest proposed placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier into a home in Sun Village, which may impact the safety and well-being of the local residents. I believe that the residents deserve transparency and accountability from all those involved in this process and I will work with the local elected officials, public safety leaders, and the community to continue to vehemently oppose this proposed placement. I encourage others to join me in expressing their concerns to the Superior Court and the District Attorney’s Office, and advocate for the safety of the children, youth and adults who reside in this community,” Barger stated.

The proposed house is less than a quarter mile from Littlerock High School and close to Daisy Gibson Elementary School and the Sun Village Community Center, according to Barger.

Grassmier has a long list of violent sexual crimes. He was convicted in 1989 and, for decades, he has been in a state hospital.

“A ‘sexually violent predator’ means a person who has been convicted of a sexually violent offense against one or more victims and who has a diagnosed mental disorder that makes the person a danger to the health and safety of others in that it is likely that he or she will engage in sexually violent criminal behavior,” according to the state of California definition.

Grassmier’s hearing concerning Sun Village placement will be held on Sept. 1 with the District Attorney’s Office, which will accept public comments about the proposed placement. Comments will be submitted to the court, counsel for Grassmier and California Dept. of State Hospitals.

Comments will be accepted through Aug. 10 and will be presented to the court by the DA on Aug. 17. Those who wish to comment can do so by emailing SVP@da.lacounty.gov.