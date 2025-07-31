NEWS FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Soaring in Anaheim

Last Thursday Steve and I went to Disneyland and California Disney. Since he’s on the Montrose Search and Rescue team he was offered two Heroes Tickets. July 24 saw weather that was gorgeous and Disney crowds were not so overwhelming.

While talking, we realized that we had never been to Disneyland alone – sans kids. This was our first time! So we rode all the rides and saw those things that we wanted to that would not interest our children. We rode on the train that goes around the park – twice – and visited Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, though it now is Walt Disney – a Magical Life. I thought that was really interesting because the show, and accompanying gallery, highlights his road to creating the theme park (which was originally slated to be in Burbank – who knew?), movie studio and his other accomplishments. Like Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, an animatronic Walt Disney “spoke” to the audience, sharing his journey. I found the experience very inspiring, especially since I own the local newspaper and have faced some tough times (as an aside, I thank God for the patience of those I work with).

I have to add something here: This week I received a beautiful note from a longtime reader. She was watching a program that highlighted “local newspapers and their worth to our localities.” She asked what “the locals” could do to help the paper stay alive and well. “Can anyone buy advertising space, just to support the paper?” she asked. She added she is sure she is not the only person who worries for the welfare of the paper.

To answer her question: Yes, advertising space is available to just about anyone … and I appreciate anyone purchasing space. However, a cheaper route is to be a subscriber. While I know the paper is “free” in many places around town, it’s not free to produce. So becoming a subscriber is paramount to its success.

And thank you for caring.

Back to Disneyland: In addition to riding on Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion, we headed over to California Disney. After enjoying dinner, we went on my all-time favorite ride: Soaring’ Around the World (formerly Soarin’ Over California). Riders are raised about 80 feet in the air and, in front of an IMAX screen, “fly” over some of the most amazing spots in the world including Sydney Harbour in Australia, Mount Kilimanjaro, the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt, the Taj Mahal in India, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and Iguazu Falls in South America.

We left soon after completing our “flight” – both of us with smiles on our face. What a fun day!