Citywide Fee Schedule Update

The City of Glendale adopted a new citywide fee schedule on June 23. Many fees took effect on Tuesday, July 1, but depending on the type of fee, some will take effect on either July 23 or Aug. 22. Please review the schedule as these changes may affect current applications and any outstanding invoices.

Those who have any questions can contact the Glendale Permit Services Center at (818) 548-3200.

SoCalGas Holding Public Participation Hearing

A public participation hearing is being held on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (remote only). The hearing is in regard to instituting rulemaking to consider new approaches to disconnections and reconnections to improve energy access and contain costs. The purpose of rulemaking is to find ways to reduce the disconnection rates of electric and gas services for California customers. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is exploring additional ways to reduce disconnections and seeking public input on programs, policies or other approaches that could further lower disconnection rates and reduce impacts on customers.

The website is adminmonitor.com/ca/gov; the phone number is 800-857-1917; the passcode is 1673482#. To make a public comment, participate by phone using the information mentioned. Once the passcode is entered, press *1 and record your name when prompted.

Note that no decisions will be made at this hearing.

Apps Being Accepted for Leadership Glendale

A diverse group of community leaders, professionals and engaged residents are part of the nine-month journey of learning, networking and civic engagement through Leadership Glendale.

Space is limited; visit https://www.glendalechamber.com/leadership-application, call the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for more information at (818) 240-7870 or email Taguhi Sogomonyan at tsogomonyan@glendalechamber.com or Judee Kendall at jkendall@glendalechamber.com.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

On Friday, Aug. 7 from sunset until 1 a.m. a free public star party is being held at Mt. Wilson Observatory looking through telescopes provided by the members of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society. No RSVP is necessary. This event is a fundraiser to support the outreach of the Mount Wilson Observatory and Los Angeles Astronomical Society. Donations are accepted at the front gate. Note: No alcohol is permitted at this event.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2t492wz3.