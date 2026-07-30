Déjà Vu – All Over Again

I was pleasantly surprised to hear this week that vans – specifically minivans – were making a comeback.

Early in our marriage, Steve and I had a minivan. It was bare bones – no luxurious carpet, no electric windows. We ended up selling it and I wanted to (in the worst way) get a full-size van. Thankfully, we were able to afford a full-size passenger van (over the years we bought two full-size passenger vans). My memory has blended the two vans into one – one was primarily green and the other primarily blue. There were four captains’ chairs, a TV and VCR (the boys later brought a game system into the van), and a bench seat in the back. Curtains covered the windows in one of the vans, shades in the other.

I have such fond memories of those vans. We took the younger boys to the Grand Canyon in it. Our older son used the van to go jet skiing in Mexico (he put his jet ski on the bench seat in the back). One year Steve and I drove the boys to San Diego for vacation (whenever I hear particular music I’m immediately transported to that vacation).

I remember driving the kids to school and even had a wood whistle that I would blow while saying, “All aboard!” After school, I’d pick up the kids and go to the Montrose Library where there was after-school help (older students would help the younger ones who were struggling in certain subjects).

We had these vans until the youngest boy got his driver’s license; then we got a Toyota Camry, which was a true “beater car” that I shared with the three younger boys.

Learning about the resurgence in minivan sales (minivan sales increased by 21% in 2025) got me thinking about what other items are experiencing a resurgence in popularity.

I learned that, fueled by the demand by Gen Z’ers for tactile experiences, Polaroid cameras are making a huge comeback. If you remember, Polaroid was near bankruptcy in 2008; in 2025 it experienced a resurgence that saw a 45% increase in usage.

In addition, vinyl records and cassettes are seeing a surge in popularity, flip phones and dumb phones are becoming more attractive to people interested in reducing their screen time and independent bookstores (like Once Upon A Time on Honolulu Avenue) are responding to the desire of people who prefer paper products to e-readers.

I know that the CV Weekly is highly regarded for providing factual and relevant local information. I consider those who read it to be of the highest caliber.

Now, if I can only find a way for my body to experience a resurgence. Heck, I used to go dancing on the weekends; nowadays, the recliner is looking better and better!