Mosquito Tests Positive for West Nile Virus in Montrose

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD) has confirmed the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Montrose this year. This WNV-positive sample was detected in mosquito traps in the local community on July 21. District staff will place notices in public spaces within a half-mile radius around trap locations to advise residents to take precautions when mosquitoes are present.
Important WNV Information
WNV is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito, which is most active from dusk to dawn
- Approximately one in five people infected with WNV will develop symptoms
- Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or a skin rash
- Severe cases can lead to paralysis or even death
- There is currently no human vaccine for WNV
Mosquito Prevention and Protection
Mosquito control is a shared responsibility, and residents can help reduce the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by taking the following steps:
- Once a week, empty any items that hold water like buckets, planters, children’s toys, discarded tires, birdbaths, plant saucers or trash containers
- Maintain swimming pools, spas, and ponds, and report neglected or green pools to vector control
- Wear insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present
- Report dead birds to the California Dept. of Public Health online at https://westnile.ca.gov or call 1-877-WNV-BIRD