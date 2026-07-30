Mosquito Tests Positive for West Nile Virus in Montrose

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD) has confirmed the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile virus (WNV) in Montrose this year. This WNV-positive sample was detected in mosquito traps in the local community on July 21. District staff will place notices in public spaces within a half-mile radius around trap locations to advise residents to take precautions when mosquitoes are present.

Important WNV Information

WNV is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected Culex mosquito, which is most active from dusk to dawn

Approximately one in five people infected with WNV will develop symptoms

Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or a skin rash

Severe cases can lead to paralysis or even death

There is currently no human vaccine for WNV

Mosquito Prevention and Protection

Mosquito control is a shared responsibility, and residents can help reduce the threat of WNV in their neighborhoods by taking the following steps: