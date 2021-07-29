Rosemont Preserve Open Gate Morning

An “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday morning, July 31. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist app to add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact the Rosemont Preserve Committee.

Those planning on walking the trails should wear sturdy shoes.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages; no reservations required. Rain cancels. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

NNO Planned for Aug. 3

Several neighborhoods in the City of Glendale are planning National Night Out events on Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To see a list of NNO neighborhoods, visit https://tinyurl.com/2z48hdhs.

National Night Out is a community-driven event where neighbors get to know each other and share concerns, strategies, and ideas for safer communities. The Glendale Police Department, the Glendale Fire Department, members of the Glendale City Council and city officials will visit these events to hear concerns, ideas, and explore how they might work together to improve the safety of their neighborhoods, according to the city website.

CV Chamber Hosting Mixer

The Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first mixer of the year. The networking event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill, 3826 Ocean View Blvd. in Montrose. There will be a members-only drawing (members must be present to win), food, beverages and entertainment by Tony DiGiovanni.

The cost to attend is $10 for chamber members, $15 for non-members.

For more information, contact the CV Chamber at (818) 248-4957.