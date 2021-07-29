From the Desk of the Publisher

Inching Our Way Toward ‘Normal’

On Friday, I had the opportunity to gather, in person, with my fellow Kiwanians at our weekly meeting in Glendale. For over a year we met virtually just about every Friday at noon. While it was a welcome way to stay connected – especially with some of our members who have since moved away – it wasn’t the same as getting together in person. Friday’s meeting was the second in-person meeting (I couldn’t attend the first) and it was heartwarming to see so many people who I consider “friends.”

We meet at the Elks Lodge on Colorado. Our meeting is always a lunch meeting and our $15 fee included salad, a choice of croissant sandwiches, apple pie and a drink. After collecting our name badge, we check in and are welcomed by our official “greeters.” These folks typically know just about everyone in our large club and warmly greet their fellow club members. After getting lunch, we pick a table where to sit and either join the conversation or introduce ourselves if there are people there we don’t know.

The meetings begin with a patriotic song, the flag salute and a note of inspiration from one of our members. The mic is passed so some members share some good news that they want their Kiwanis family to hear. There’s usually a program, too. Past presenters have included Dr. David Viar, superintendent/president of Glendale Community College, members of the Montrose Search and Rescue team and the K-9 Unit of the Glendale Police Dept.

The Kiwanis is a youth-centered, service-driven organization meaning that when it chooses its outreach activities, they are typically activities that help young people. For example, an upcoming outreach in which Kiwanis members can help is a back to school shopping spree for 15 children enrolled at Family Promise of the Verdugos. Family Promise, a local homeless service provider, offers an array of services for families with children experiencing homelessness.

The Glendale Kiwanis appropriated funding that will provide $100 per child for school supplies and clothing. With some of the COVID-19 restrictions recently lifted Glendale Kiwanis Club members can now volunteer and serve the children in Glendale. During the upcoming shopping spree, Kiwanians are matched up with children and their parents who will then go shopping for essential items to help prepare the children for the upcoming school year. (Note that the Kiwanis Club always follow COVID-19 guidelines.)

The club has helped other organizations, including Prom Plus, by providing volunteers and funding for different events.

As an aside, the Kiwanis Club of Glendale is accepting applications for membership. To learn more, visit https://www.glendalekiwanis.info/.

___________________________________

Attending the Kiwanis meeting was something akin to normal. Another was listening to Dave Blasucci at The New Moon on Friday night.

Steve and I have been listening to Dave play weekly at the “concrete concerts” held locally on Saturday nights but it was nice to head to The New Moon on Friday night after I learned that he was appearing there. We grabbed a table outside on the patio and settled in for some great live music with other aficionados.

During a break Dave came over and said hello to us and others who he knew. We enjoyed a delicious dinner (is there any other kind at The New Moon?) and some live music by an in-person, unmasked guitarist.

Moving the needle a little more towards “normal.”

However, my mask is always nearby as I, like everyone else, make my way through the current situation.