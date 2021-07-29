Crime blotter

July 25

Big Tujunga Canyon Road/Trail Canyon in Angeles National Forest, the back passenger side window was smashed and several items were stolen from a vehicle between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

July 22

600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman allegedly removed the magnetic security tags off of handbags and walked out of the store. The woman was described as being in her 40s to 50s and at the time of the theft was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. She and another suspect got into a blue Toyota 4 Runner and left the area at 3:41 p.m.

July 21

2300 block of Del Mar Road in Montrose, the rear tire of a vehicle was punctured on a vehicle between July 21 at 5 p.m. and July 22 at 9:30 a.m.

July 20

1000 block of Salisbury Court in La Cañada Flintridge, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle overnight.