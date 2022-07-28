CVCA to Meet Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its monthly meeting tonight, Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include updates on local issues as well as an opportunity for Foothill area residents to bring their own concerns. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with questions and for Zoom meeting information. All are welcome.

COVID-19 Vaccination Pop-Up Clinic

The LA County Dept. of Parks & Recreation is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Aug. 1 and Tuesday Aug. 2 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at CV Park. The clinic is administered in partnership with County of Los Angeles Public Health.

CV Park is located at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Free Paper Shredding

The Glendale Police Dept. is hosting a free paper shredding event on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event, sponsored by Apex Home Loans, is for confidential documents only; no magazines or junk mail, and no binder clips or electronics.

Drivers should remain in their vehicle while it is being unloaded by staff; however, parking is available for those who want to watch their documents be shredded. Limit five boxes per vehicle.

Also being collected are nonperishable food items that will be donated to local food pantries.

The event takes place at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado in Glendale. For more information, contact Amy Tate of GPD at (818) 548-4015 or email ATate@glendaleca.gov.

CVIM Clothing Drive

Crescenta Valley Instrumental Music is having a clothing drive fundraiser to support the instrumental music program at CVHS. The clothing drive is Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in the CV band parking lot in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue.

Needed are gently used clothing items including shoes, accessories and linens (sheets, blankets, bedding, etc.; no under garments).

Donors should bag items in large white kitchen bags labeled CVIM.