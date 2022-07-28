GPD Reports

Male and Female Arrested for Identity Theft and Possessing a Controlled Substance for Sale

On Feb. 22 just before 10 p.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicap stall with no handicap placard on the 3900 block of San Fernando Road. Moments later, 26-year-old Mckenzie Trahan of Glendale exited a nearby business and approached the vehicle.

Trahan was unable to provide the officer with a driver’s license. Assisting units arrived and a vehicle search produced a bag containing four smaller plastic bags of methamphetamine, vehicle paperwork in someone else’s name and another bag containing methamphetamine. Trahan was also found to be in possession of a credit card and membership card belonging to another individual. During the investigation, officers determined Trahan had just made a purchase at a nearby business with someone else’s credit card.

Trahan was arrested and booked for identity theft, theft by forgery, false pretenses and possessing a controlled substance.

On March 3 detectives assigned to Glendale PD’s Financial Crimes Unit and Burglary Unit obtained a search warrant for Trahan’s residence. During the search of Trahan’s home, officers located a stack of credit cards and bank paperwork belonging to other individuals, several notebooks containing personal identifying information of other individuals, two passports, an arrow key, metal knuckles and several electronics. During the investigation, officers identified a total of 12 victims.

On July 22 just after 4 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) observed an occupied vehicle on the 1000 block of South Central Avenue next to a pile of trash that was just outside of the driver’s side door. Officers approached the vehicle and contacted a male in the driver’s seat, identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Nelson of Los Angeles, and inquired about littering. Nelson was confirmed to be on active parole and a vehicle search produced two USPS mailbox keys.

Because Nelson was on parole, officers followed up at his residence for a parole compliance check. At Nelson’s residence, officers located 26-year-old Mckenzie Trahan, who also resided at the location.

A search of the residence produced a methamphetamine pipe, mail belonging to another individual, several empty small plastic bag, bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale, two license plates, numerous checks, mail and other items containing personal identifying information of other individuals, and several credit cards belonging to other individuals. Officers identified over 10 different victim profiles from the items seized.

Ultimately, Nelson was arrested and booked for possession of a controlled substance for sale, forgery, violating the terms of his parole and identity theft. Trahan was re-arrested and booked for identity theft, possessing a controlled substance for sale and forgery.

Male Arrested for Possessing a Controlled Substance for Sale

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on July 21 a Glendale PD patrol officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a bicyclist on the 4400 block of San Fernando Road after observing the cyclist failing to yield at a solid red traffic light. The officer contacted the cyclist, identified as 45-year-old Felipe Aquino (transient), regarding the violation. Aquino consented to a search of his belongings and inside a backpack that he was carrying the officer located three small sealed plastic bags containing a significant amount of methamphetamine. Aquino was arrested and booked for possessing a controlled substance for sale and for an outstanding warrant.