Getting Around

This past weekend was truly a whirlwind. On Saturday night, Steve and I headed over to St. Luke’s of the Mountains for barbecue and bingo, a fun fundraiser that benefitted the CV Chamber of Commerce. After enjoying tri tip sliders with abundant sides from Bruce’s Twisted BBQ, we joined about 200 folks in Sadler Hall where we plunked down our money to win a game (or two?) of bingo. (Unfortunately winning wasn’t on the agenda.)

Bingo was one of the many fun activities that were curtailed during the pandemic. Being in close proximity indoors was a “no-no” and, consequently, many of our non-profits suffered from not being able to host this popular fundraiser. But Saturday the Hall was crowded with folks eager to try their luck with the numbers while supporting the Chamber.

I had the chance to “call” the second game (calling out the numbers) that was sponsored by USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. I have to share with you that when introducing myself to the players it was so rewarding to hear the applause and the gratitude from those who enjoy the CV Weekly. I never grow tired of it.

But … gratitude doesn’t pay the bills and summertime is a rough time here at the CV Weekly. Here’s a pitch to those who like the paper but don’t think of supporting it: please consider subscribing. Not only can you enjoy the convenience of having the community’s favorite newspaper thrown into your driveway every Thursday and supporting local drivers who deliver it but you also support the newspaper. To be honest with you, we live off our mailbox – the subscriptions that come in and the advertising revenue we receive. I urge those who are able to buy a subscription ($65 a year for local non-mailed copies) and, if possible, advertise in the CV Weekly. We have a loyal readership that looks forward every week to reading the CV Weekly – a fact of which I’m (not surprisingly) proud.

Enough commercial …

On Sunday you could find me on Honolulu Avenue as part of the Montrose Brew Fest. This event brings in brewers from around the Southland (and probably further) eager to introduce their beers. IPAs, reds, pale ales, blondes, stouts … they were all ready to be tasted in little glasses provided by We’re Pouring in Glendale (owned in part by Lynn Thatcher who also owns the Montrose Barbershop!). Not to be outdone, some of our local restaurants (including Alissa’s Ocean View Bar & Grill) offered tastes of some of their yummy fare. In addition, there were various vendors that provided water, hand sanitizers and other essentials plus photo ops and more. It was super being there in the CV Weekly booth, especially when folks would come up and say how much they enjoyed the paper. One gentleman said that the CV Weekly helped make him and his family feel “at home” when they moved to the area.

Wow.

It was a full, but gratifying, weekend. And this was just a tiny bit of everything that was happening in our town. On page 3 you’ll find details on these events and others that took place.