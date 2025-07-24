CVCA Meeting for July Canceled

The CVCA meeting for July has been canceled. Planned for August is an in-person meeting on the fourth Thursday of the month at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd.

In the meantime, members continue to watch the movement on SB 79. The Assembly Local Government Committee passed SB 79 with a 6-3-1 vote. When the legislature reconvenes on Aug. 18, it will be scheduled for a vote on the Assembly floor. There may be further amendments allowed at that time. This bill, if passed, would have a significant impact on single family residential neighborhoods in California.

Outdoor Classroom Beautification at Rosemont Preserve

The community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve on Saturday, July 26 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a special restoration event focused on the outdoor classroom and demonstration garden. Led by CCAC Fellow Halle Sunabe, volunteers will be working to give the area a much-needed summer renovation for upcoming fall field trips.

Volunteers are asked to please bring work gloves and water, and wear sturdy shoes and a hat.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

Explorer Program at CV Station

People between the ages of 14 and 20 and interested in a future in law enforcement or public service are encouraged to learn about the LASD Explorer Program at Crescenta Valley Station. Sought are motivated youth in good physical health who want to serve their community and gain real-world experience.

The Explorer Academy runs every Saturday from Sept. 6 through December. Registration day is on Saturday, Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Deputy Ruiz at (818) 236-4026 or email m2ruiz@lasd.org.

Updating the Oak Tree Permit Ordinance in Unincorporated LA County

LA County Planning is working on an update to the oak tree permit (OTP)

Ordinance. Among other proposed changes, the ordinance will address permitting for encroachments pruning for tree health, monitoring periods and arborist qualification for writing oak tree reports.

For more information about LA County’s oak tree program visit bit.ly/oaktreeprogram.

LA County Planning will be hosting virtual biweekly OTP update meetings on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to share proposed changes and to listen to feedback. Register for the Zoom meeting series by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ewpcbtna.

NNO Coming Up

National Night Out, the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 5. There are several local events planned including in the area of Sparr Heights and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station (4554 Briggs Ave.). This is a free event.

Drone Use by SCE

As part of its wildfire prevention and mitigation program, over the next few weeks SCE will be conducting inspections in local neighborhoods using drones and/or helicopters.

Inspectors are using drones and helicopters to inspect equipment from difficult angles, and top-down angles for a 360-degree view. The focus of these operations is to keep SCE communities safe by inspecting electrical equipment on poles and towers and to identify any damage or potential hazard that may need immediate repair. The amount of time it takes to conduct inspections varies depending on how much equipment is on each pole or tower (approximately 30 to 60 minutes).

Beyond the Box Application Now Open

Applications are being accepted through July 25 at 5 p.m. for Beyond the Box. The theme for this year is Celebrating Glendale. Applicants are encouraged to develop a design focusing on what makes Glendale special.

The Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $750 per utility box design rendering only. The ACC will select artwork for five utility boxes. Selected finalists will submit a final design rendering to be printed onto a vinyl wrap which will cover the exterior of a utility box. Artists will not be printing or installing the vinyl wraps.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group. City of Glendale employees are not eligible to apply.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

To learn more visit https://tinyurl.com/3bbpj5vw.