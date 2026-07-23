Citywide Fee Schedule Update

The City of Glendale adopted a new citywide fee schedule on June 23. Many fees took effect on Tuesday, July 1, but depending on the type of fee, some will take effect on either July 23 or Aug. 22. Please review the schedule as these changes may affect current applications and any outstanding invoices.

Those who have any questions can contact the Glendale Permit Services Center at (818) 548-3200.

CVCA Meets Tonight

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its meeting tonight, Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m., this month in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will focus on the few remaining ways to fight over density: a primer on California housing law.

The Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions.

All are welcome.

Apps Being Accepted for Leadership Glendale

A diverse group of community leaders, professionals and engaged residents are part of the nine-month journey of learning, networking and civic engagement through Leadership Glendale.

Space is limited; visit https://www.glendalechamber.com/leadership-application, call the Glendale Chamber of Commerce for more information at (818) 240-7870 or email Taguhi Sogomonyan at tsogomonyan@glendalechamber.com or Judee Kendall at jkendall@glendalechamber.com.

Concerts, Lectures and More at Mt. Wilson Observatory

A graphic talk about science: Adventures in Science Engagement will be given by

Clifford V. Johnson, professor of physics at University of California, Santa Barbara on Saturday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Johnson is a theoretical physicist passionate about sharing science with the public. Johnson wrote and drew “The Dialogues: Conversations About the Nature of the Universe” (MIT Press), a graphic novel style narrative which allows readers to eavesdrop on a series of dialogues, set in locations around the world, about cutting-edge scientific topics. In his talk, Johnson will discuss some of the science as well as the process of turning complex scientific topics into visual narratives.

Following the talk is an opportunity to observe the skies through both the 60- and 100-inch telescopes – the two largest telescopes in the world available for public use. Additional stargazing around the grounds will be available from members of the Los Angeles Astronomical Society.

Food available for purchase from a food truck or guests can bring a picnic.