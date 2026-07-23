Heat Advisory Issued

A heat advisory has been issued for the area.

During this heat event, it is important to be proactive from heat exposure. As temperatures rise, people are reminded to plan and prepare to avoid heat exhaustion.

The public can keep cool by identifying and resting in shade or a building with air conditioning and drinking plenty of water. Those who do not live in an air-conditioned building may take refuge from the heat at a public library, recreation facility, senior center or other public air-conditioned building. People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors or in the shade, stay in a cool area, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially if they have pre-existing health conditions. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Check on neighbors or others who may be sensitive to heat.

An updated list of all currently open cooling centers in the City of Glendale is available at https://tinyurl.com/3wm7d88x. Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale 91208 is a designated cooling center and will be open from July 23 – July 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take extra precautions if working, exercising, or spending time outside. When possible, please reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments and staying hydrated is advised. Employers must provide access to sufficient water.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Those who suspect a heat stroke should recognize the emergency and call 9-1-1.