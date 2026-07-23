FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Attending a Concert – Not

On Monday, our regular routine in the office of Crescenta Valley Weekly is to ask our co-workers how was their weekend. I’ve been blessed in that I’ve gone to various events (Temecula ring a bell?) and have plans to attend other events, including a member-to-member barbecue that the CV Chamber of Commerce is hosting tonight at Bob Smith Toyota, a talk tomorrow night for the community held at St. Luke’s of the Mountains by Charly Shelton on the geology, paleontology and archaeology of the Crescenta Valley, a community “social hour” (also hosted by the CV Chamber) at Basin 141 next Wednesday, July 29 and a private event at the Hollywood Bowl on the evening of Friday, July 31 hosted by Supervisor Barger (this one includes fireworks!). So my dance card is pretty full.

However, this past weekend on Saturday night, I had planned to go with Steve to Alta Loma Park in Altadena to hear one of our favorite bands, Past Action Heroes. From rock anthems to pop classics to funky R&B, Past Action Heroes covers it all and is one of the leading pop bands around. They bring a high-energy stage presence and flashy costumes for a fun time! In fact, I saw on their website they’re going to be performing on Aug. 12 at Verdugo Park at 7 p.m. and they’ll (once again) be at Oktoberfest on Oct. 3. So there are a couple of opportunities to listen to them.

But I digress.

So, on Saturday night (which was pretty busy with Cruise Night at Brand Boulevard and Silent Movies in the Park) I was planning on heading to Altadena to hear Past Action Heroes.

However, you know what is said about the best laid plans…on Saturday Steve was on a call-out all day with the Montrose Search And Rescue team helping out San Dimas. Consequently, he didn’t get home until 9:30ish. Luckily, my son, his wife and the grandkids came by and we took a dip in the Jacuzzi among other fun things, so at least the night wasn’t a total bust – and he got to enjoy some time with them.

Steve was back on the search on Sunday, but he got home in time to join my granddaughter and me for dinner before we headed over to Danny and Tricia’s for dessert (it was Tricia’s birthday on Monday so cupcakes were served for dessert – but I mainly held onto my new grandson so I didn’t have one of the delicious cupcakes).

So though we didn’t see Past Action Heroes, we did have a good weekend – although it wasn’t at all what I planned!