Crime Blotter

July 16

900 block of Town Center Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the interior was ransacked and items were stolen from a vehicle at 5:26 p.m.

July 15

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported when she went to pay for items she wanted to purchase at the store at the location she realized her wallet was missing from her purse. She contacted her bank immediately to cancel her credit cards and was told someone had made a purchase with her card. She had not given anyone permission to use her card.

The theft occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

July 13

400 block of Starlight Crest Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, while reviewing his home surveillance footage the resident witnessed three unknown male suspects walk to his two vehicles parked in the driveway. The suspects opened the doors and rummaged through the vehicles. The resident checked and found several personal items stolen.

The theft occurred between 2:28 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

July 11

Oakwood Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported parking her car on the street and going into a nearby building. Later in the day she received a phone call from her bank alerting her to unusual transactions made on her debit card. The woman had left her backpack with her credit cards in her vehicle; she was not certain if she had locked her car when she parked. There were no signs of forced entry into her vehicle and her backpack and personal items were missing.

The theft occurred between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.