FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Telling the Truth

When I was little I was told by my father that he wouldn’t abide having in his house a thief or a liar. I thoroughly absorbed that message and I remember telling my dad only one lie in my life: something involving an incident with the neighbor kid when I was a child (I don’t even remember what the situation was). And as far as “stealing” anything from my parents I never considered it (well, except for cigarettes – in the early ’70s I’d help myself to my mom’s Pall Malls).

Over the years here at the offices of the CV Weekly I have hit two cars. I was understandably mortified and, though my offenses weren’t witnessed, I went to the offices where the car owners were located to confess my misdeeds. Ugh. (Thankfully both people were kind and understanding.)

Perhaps that’s why I have such a problem with the out-and-out lies told to us by politicians. It isn’t limited to one political party; no matter with whom they’re affiliated lying seems to be part and parcel of their behavior … like part of their DNA. It makes it nearly impossible to believe anything anyone says.

Yesterday morning I was listening to the radio and heard about something that the CV Weekly reported over a year ago. People pull up in a car to a house where someone would be outside (probably the homeowner) and they would walk to the homeowner with their arms outstretched looking for a hug. If the receiving person reciprocated, they’d soon discover that they had been robbed of their necklace, watch, rings or whatever else the thief could get their hands on. How sad!

I don’t know about you, but I think to myself that I’d never fall for something so blatant. But consider this: if someone pulled up to your house and approached you with their arms outstretched, especially in response to needed directions for example, would you allow yourself to be hugged? I’m such a pushover that I’d probably fall for it. And end up minus my jewelry.

But when it comes to politics I do consider myself more savvy. I just don’t believe anybody. If I had such skepticism in everyday life my jewelry (and my dignity) would be safe.

In this week’s paper, you can read an article by Mary O’Keefe of comments she collected regarding the attempted assassination of presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump. These comments came from local representatives, like Judy Chu, and representatives from local political clubs.

Even for a cynic like me I know that trying to kill someone – even a politician – is unacceptable. Sad state of affairs in which we live.