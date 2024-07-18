Crime blotter

July 13

700 block of Angeles Crest Highway in Angeles National Forest, a couple parked their vehicle in a parking lot at the location and left for a hike. When they returned they discovered the driver’s side door lock cylinder was missing and several items from inside their vehicle had been stolen.

The vehicle burglary occurred between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

July 10

2600 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, a woman reported that while she was backing her vehicle out of the parking spot, she heard a man, described as an older male, shouting and cursing at her. He accused her of almost hitting him. He punched the rear driver-side door of her vehicle several times with his fist and then struck the same door with a full soda bottle. She drove away as the suspect was still standing in the area. She returned to the parking lot and began filming with her cellphone. The suspect began to drive erratically through the parking lot.

The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m.

July 11

4300 block of Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, the brother of a resident who was away from the area received a burglary alarm notice. He looked at the surveillance footage and seeing no sign of burglary canceled the alarm. Several hours later he checked the surveillance footage again and saw two suspects running away from the residence. A window was broken on the second floor; however, nothing appeared to be stolen.

The burglary occurred at 2:32 a.m.

3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta, an employee reported after viewing the surveillance footage shortly after midnight a black BMW X7 with dealer plates parked directly in front of the liquor store. A male adult, Suspect 1, stepped out of the passenger side of the BMW and to the metal security gate. Suspect 1 walked out of the camera view and appeared to be using an unknown tool to cut the pad locks of the metal door. Suspect 1 walked back to the vehicle, got in and it drove out of the parking lot. It appeared the vehicle was only occupied by a driver, Suspect 2.

Later a black BMW 3301 with temporary plates parked in front of the liquor store. Suspect 1 and 2 got out of the vehicle and attempted to lift the metal security door. Once the security alarm sounded, Suspects 1 and 2 got back into the vehicle and drove out of the parking lot. As the two suspects walked back to the vehicle the second time, a third male, Suspect 3, stepped out of the rear passenger door.

The incident occurred between 12:52 a.m. and 4:44 a.m.

July 2

900 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Cañada Flintridge, a woman reported that while she was shopping inside the location someone had taken her wallet from inside her purse, which was in the shopping cart. Surveillance footage revealed that, as the woman turned away from her shopping cart to take items from the produce section, a male described as White, wearing a grey hat, grey vest with a black T-shirt underneath, grey shorts and black shoes, reached into her purse and took her wallet. He then exited the store.

The theft occurred at 10:40 a.m.