Ingrid Gunnell Named GUSD Board President, Shant Sahakian Not Running for Another Term

By Eliza PARTIKA

Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) conducted its annual restructuring of the school board at its organization meeting on July 15. Board member Ingrid Gunnell was named president of the board of education. Shant Sahakian, immediate past president of the board, announced he will not seek re-election for a third term on the GUSD Board of Education, or any other elected office, in the upcoming 2026 election.

Sahakian reiterated the honor of serving the community, a commitment that “turned his hair from black to gray” – a sign of his ongoing dedication to students, teachers, and staff, according to his colleagues.

In his closing remarks, Sahakian highlighted the progress the district made in creating STEAM opportunities for students, early childcare education support including the implementation of full-day and transitional kindergarten, and the expansion of dual language immersion programs to include Western Armenian and Tagalog. Under Sahakian, childcare programs served more than 6,000 elementary school students, arts and music programs were bolstered, students were better connected to the arts, the Community Schools Program was expanded, reading screeners were adopted to identify learning delays and universal meal programs that served over 4 million meals to students were implemented.

As part of Sahakian’s vision to build a STEAM pathway, Cerritos Elementary School was transformed into the Cerritos Computer Science Immersion Magnet School, Roosevelt Middle School was transformed into the Roosevelt STEAM Academy Magnet School, and Glendale High School launched the Cloud Computing & Computer Science Academy in partnership with Glendale Community College. Additionally, the school district adopted its first ever financial literacy curriculum for fifth, seventh and ninth grade students and is currently preparing for the new financial literacy high school graduation requirements.

“As a proud lifelong resident of Glendale, proud product of our Glendale public schools and proud GUSD parent, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your board president and as a member of the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education,” stated Sahakian.

Sahakian was first elected to the GUSD Board of Education in 2017, the youngest person in Glendale history to hold the position. He was elected in the first by-trustee area election to represent Area D, which includes East Glendale neighborhoods such as Adams Hill, Camino San Rafael, Chevy Chase Canyon, Citrus Grove, Emerald Isle, Glenoaks Canyon, Mariposa, Somerset and Woodbury. He was re-elected to his second term in 2022. He has served as the president of the board of education twice during his tenure. He will continue to serve as a member of the board of education through the completion of his current term in 2026.

Sahakian’s colleagues praised his even-handed presence and integrity in his tenure on the board.

“It’s truly been an honor to serve alongside you, to have you as a teacher, as a mentor, as I learned my footing as a board member. [I learned] what that was like, what this role means, and what it takes to really do it well,” said board member Katherine Cross. “You have had every seat on this dais and you’ve done it with great integrity, and done it really well. I’ve had the honor of witnessing firsthand what a calm, thoughtful presence you have.”

Glendale Teacher Association President Taline Arsenian highlighted the importance of a strong partnership between educators and district administrators in times of transition, a bond she maintained is essential to “building a school system that serves every student equitably and respectfully.”

“We recognize the dedicated service of outgoing board officers, including [former] president Sahakian, and those who will be newly appointed, including new board president Ingrid Gunnell. Mr. Sahakian, we appreciate your time, thoughtfulness and service to students, employees and our extended school community,” she said.

“I am confident that my next decade will be defined by public service just as my last two decades have been – but it will be in new and different capacities,” said Sahakian. “I look forward to dedicating the next school year to fighting for what’s good, what’s right and what’s best for our students and then welcoming my successor who I hope will care about this work as much as I do.”

Newly elected board president Gunnell provided remarks summarizing her goals for the year.

Gunnell was elected to the GUSD Board of Education in 2022. She is a lifelong Glendale resident, a former elementary school teacher and the parent of two GUSD alumni. A graduate of Mark Keppel Elementary School and Toll Middle School, Gunnell served 25 years as a teacher and teacher advisor in the Los Angeles Unified School District. She is a longtime advocate for public education, inclusive teaching practices and increased representation of historically underrepresented communities. Throughout her time in education and public service, Gunnell has played an active role in advancing district-wide initiatives that promote safe and welcoming school environments, protecting the rights of students and families and ensuring that all students see their histories and identities reflected in the classroom, according to a press release by the GUSD.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for placing your trust in me as board president for the 2025-2026 school year,” said Gunnell. “Throughout these 27 years [in education], my focus has been consistent: support all students in achieving their goals and dreams. It is an honor to serve as board president for a district that has shaped my life – first as a student, then as a parent, and now as a leader. I’m committed to ensuring every student in Glendale Unified feels seen, supported and prepared for success. Together with our educators, families and community we will continue to build strong schools that put students first.”