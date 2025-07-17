Rosemont Preserve Restoration Day

On Saturday, July 19 from 9 – 10:30 a.m., the community is invited to a special Rosemont Preserve event.

In conjunction with its 2025 Nature Photography Contest, local photographer Althea Edwards is hosting a photography class at Rosemont Preserve. She will share approaches to taking photographs that reflect the beauty of nature. The class will cover selecting a subject, working with natural light and planning for composition and framing.

Edwards judged last year’s contest and runs a boutique photographic and visual arts workshop.

Then an “open gate” event is taking place at the Rosemont Preserve on Sunday afternoon, July 20. This is a chance for residents to visit the Preserve and wander the trail at their own pace and enjoy the tranquil setting, the wildlife and the natural beauty. Photographers: bring your camera to capture the morning light and citizen scientists, bring your iNaturalist and Merlin apps to identify birds and add wildlife sightings!

The gate will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friends of the Rosemont Preserve Committee members will be available to answer questions and present this community resource.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave. Those with mobility issues who require a closer parking spot should contact RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

This event is free to the public and suitable for all ages and no reservations required. Rain cancels event. Sorry, no pets please.

For further information, contact the Friends of the Rosemont Preserve at RosemontFriends@gmail.com.

CVTC Meeting

The monthly meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, July 17, in the community room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The meeting begins at 7 p.m.

On the agenda is an update by James Drevno, principle planner, and Leon Freeman, senior planner, LA County Dept. of Planning – Housing Ordinance.

NNO Coming Up

National Night Out, the annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 5. There are several local events planned including in the area of Sparr Heights and the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station (4554 Briggs Ave.). This is a free event.

Drone Use by SCE

As part of its wildfire prevention and mitigation program, over the next few weeks SCE will be conducting inspections in local neighborhoods using drones and/or helicopters.

Inspectors are using drones and helicopters to inspect equipment from difficult angles, and top-down angles for a 360-degree view. The focus of these operations is to keep SCE communities safe by inspecting electrical equipment on poles and towers and to identify any damage or potential hazard that may need immediate repair. The amount of time it takes to conduct inspections varies depending on how much equipment is on each pole or tower (approximately 30 to 60 minutes).

Beyond the Box Application Now Open

Applications are being accepted through July 25 at 5 p.m. for Beyond the Box. The theme for this year is Celebrating Glendale. Applicants are encouraged to develop a design focusing on what makes Glendale special.

The Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) will fund $750 per utility box design rendering only. The ACC will select artwork for five utility boxes. Selected finalists will submit a final design rendering to be printed onto a vinyl wrap which will cover the exterior of a utility box. Artists will not be printing or installing the vinyl wraps.

Beyond the Box is open to all local and regional artists. Artists may apply as an individual artist or as a group. City of Glendale employees are not eligible to apply.

Beyond the Box is supported by the City of Glendale and the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission.

To learn more visit https://tinyurl.com/3bbpj5vw.