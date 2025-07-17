FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

Fun – and Surprises – Planned for Cruise Night

This Saturday night is Cruise Night in Glendale. I’ve been attending this event for the last several years and it is truly epic.

Cars from decades stretching back to the inception of the automobile through 1985 can be found on Brand Boulevard. In addition, live music can be heard – with the melodic voice of Brian “Mr. Rock N Roll” Beirne (from KRTH 101) overseeing the entertainment.

I’ve been on the boulevard when it rained, when it was so hot I thought I’d melt and when the weather was perfect – which is expected on Saturday night (thank goodness!).

I’ve always been amazed by the number of people who come out to this free event. Whether in love with autos from a certain era or wanting to gather information from the many vendors there (including CV Weekly) the night promises to be full of fun – and informative. And among the vendors will be the team from The “Donut Guy” Realty Group w/Keller Williams. As expected, they’ll have plenty of donuts on hand for hungry attendees. In my humble opinion, any time is the right time for donuts! I hope we’re placed near them!

________________________________

I don’t know about you, but I am not comfortable with artificial intelligence – AI. I don’t have a lot of information about it, though I understand it could be rather useful to me.

That’s why I’m looking forward to an AI Tech Talk that the CV Chamber of Commerce is hosting on July 28 at 6 p.m. Held at Bob Smith Toyota (3333 Foothill Blvd.) the talk will delve into how AI is assisting and can assist small businesses – something I’m always interested in learning about.

Considering most of my AI knowledge comes from movies like “The Terminator” attending this seminar is uppermost on my mind – and on my calendar.

The cost is free for members of the chamber, $5 for non-members (just another reason to be a member of the CV Chamber of Commerce!). If you haven’t yet paid your dues, visit the chamber website (www.crescentavalleychamber.org). You’ll have to enter Join the Chamber (even if you’re renewing) because we’re under a new billing system.